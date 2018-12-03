Journalist Susanna ready to find love again with PL club chairman

football

Susanna Reid and Steve Parish

English journalist and TV presenter Susanna Reid says she is ready for romance with Premier League club chairman Steve Parish, four years after breaking up with former sports presenter Dominic Cotton Susanna, 47, split with Dominic, 50, after 16 years together.

He is the father of her three sons Sam, 14, Finn, 12, and Jack, 11, She is currently dating Crystal Palace Chairman Steve, 53 “ I’m happy and it’s nice,” said Susanna in an Interview to British tabloid The Sun. “ It was important to me, post the split with Dom, that I focused on work and the children.

So, yeah, I did that, and obviously they are still the major focuses of my life.” When asked how things got romantic with Steve, Susanna said: “ There was a friendship first. We were able to have a bit of time together before [ the news got out] and I know it’s out there now. But while it’s no longer a secret, it’s private, so I don’t want to talk too much about it.

