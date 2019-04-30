Susanna Reid insists she is still 'friends' with Steve Parish

Updated: Apr 30, 2019, 10:47 IST | A Correspondent

On the show, Piers Morgan quizzed Reid about her love life and said: "Are you single again? You are aren't you?"

Susanna Reid insists she is still 'friends' with Steve Parish
Crystal Palace boss Steve Parish and Susanna Reid

British TV presenter Susanna Reid joked on her show Good Morning Britain that she dumped boyfriend and Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish for broadcaster Piers Morgan. Reid and Parish dated for nine months and Reid's spokesperson confirmed the split on Sunday, but had declined to comment further.

On the show, Morgan quizzed Reid about her love life and said: "Are you single again? You are aren't you?" To which, Reid replied: "Yep. Let's not dwell. I'm fine, we're fine, we're very good friends. We were at the match on Saturday."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

footballsports news

Here's how Sachin Tendulkar continues to enjoy life post retirement

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK