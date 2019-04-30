Susanna Reid insists she is still 'friends' with Steve Parish

football

Crystal Palace boss Steve Parish and Susanna Reid

British TV presenter Susanna Reid joked on her show Good Morning Britain that she dumped boyfriend and Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish for broadcaster Piers Morgan. Reid and Parish dated for nine months and Reid's spokesperson confirmed the split on Sunday, but had declined to comment further.

On the show, Morgan quizzed Reid about her love life and said: "Are you single again? You are aren't you?" To which, Reid replied: "Yep. Let's not dwell. I'm fine, we're fine, we're very good friends. We were at the match on Saturday."

