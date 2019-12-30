Susant Misra's film Josef - Born in Grace in Oscar race

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Odisha-based filmmaker Susant Misra's film 'Josef-Born in Grace' has made it to the contention list of the 92nd Oscar Awards. The movie is a cinematic portrayal of a short story 'Joseph' written by Umakanta Mahapatra.

The period film, which is set in the Himalayas between 1960 and 1980, revolves around the life of a missionary doctor, Father O'Hara who raises an orphan baby named Josef with the help of his caretaker Maularam.

The film narrates the journey of the three central characters, each of whom takes up a different path in life for their spiritual fulfilment. It has been produced by a retired civil servant, Captain Ashok Mahapatra and is directed by national award winner Susant Misra.

The film earlier witnessed a grand reception at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa this year.

Central roles in the film are portrayed by actors Victor Banerjee, Sudarshan Juyal, and Hitesh Bisht.

