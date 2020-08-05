Sushant case: Rhea Chakraborty asked to appear before Enforcement Directorate by Friday

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate by Friday in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate had filed a money laundering case over 'suspicious transactions' worth Rs 15 crore in connection with Sushant’s death.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons Rhea Chakraborty in connection with #SushantSinghRajput's death case. She has been asked to appear before the agency at its Mumbai office on 7th August. — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

The case was filed after ED took note of an FIR by Bihar police, which is investigating the actor's death and financial transactions based on a complaint by his father.

Earlier in the day, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that Bihar government's recommendation for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been accepted.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that the Centre has in principle accepted the recommendation by Bihar government to order a CBI inquiry into the case. Read More Here.

On Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai, the top court gave three days to all parties to put on record their respective stand. It also noted that the Mumbai Police must submit it's records of investigations done so far. "We want to know what Mumbai police have done so far," said Justice Roy. Read More Here.

Hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news