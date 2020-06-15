Sushant had a million dreams: Anand Gandhi

I have lost a friend and am trying to process it. We are in a state of shock. He would wake up and text me stating that he was looking forward to many things.

We met in Goa for the first time at IFFI a few years ago. He had a brilliant way of looking at things and was deeply invested in physics, specifically the idea of time and reality. Our love for physics connected us. We also bonded over our desire to create an infrastructure for the next generation. He was unlike any other actor.

Before the lockdown, I had a long chat with him. Since a while, we had been speaking almost every week. Both of us had about 100 ideas on mind at any time. Two weeks ago, he recommended that I watch The Age of AI.

He wanted to be part of the web show, Saheli, that I was helming, and also wanted to play an astronaut in a film we were making. He was fond of space, and would research a lot about it. [He had] a million dreams. He was going to be part of my next project, Emergence. We didn't want to make any announcement till things went on floors.

