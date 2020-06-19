Sushant Singh: Better to have a new leader with fresh ideas

Actor Sushant Singh, who served as the general secretary of the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) for the past five years, has stepped down from his post. The actor believes the move is necessary for his growth as well as that of the organisation.

"I had tendered my resignation on June 7. On Wednesday, the committee accepted it, thus formalising my [exit]. I had joined CINTAA on May 1, 2015. I have played my part as I led the organisation to the best of my abilities in these five years. I have dedicated a long time to it. Going forward, I don't see any new ideas coming from my end. It is better for the organisation to have a new leader; s/he can bring fresh ideas to the table and implement changes," reasons Singh, whose tenure officially came to an end last month. However, the actor continued in the post as the body had postponed the election due to the lockdown.



Though CINTAA provided financial assistance and distributed food kits among its members during the lockdown, a section of the cine body had alleged that it had received little help. "We are a large organisation and irrespective of who is leading it, it is not possible to keep every member satisfied. Complaints will arise, and it is the association's duty to address them. My resignation has nothing to do with the complaints," asserts Singh.

