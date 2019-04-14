Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor are bookworms

bollywood

While shooting for the Nitesh Tiwari's film in a library, the duo picked up several titles to read at leisure

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor love reading. On the set of their film, Chhichhore, the actors would often be spotted with their collection of books in the vanity van. When not shooting, they would be devouring bestsellers. While shooting for the Nitesh Tiwari's film in a library, the duo picked up several titles to read at leisure.

The team of Chhichhore has already wrapped up the shoot and celebrated on social media. Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture and captioned it : "CHHICHHORE GRADUATES! Film wrap on #Chhichhore! Mixed feelings. What an incredible journey this has been!!! It’s been a dream to work with Nitesh sir & the entire team. Such precious memories. An experience of a lifetime. Going to cherish this forever! @niteshtiwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson @foxstarhindi [sic]

In Chhichhore, the actress will be seen in two different looks tracing the journey of her character from a college student to mid-life. The first look poster of the film received immense love from the audience featuring Shraddha with short, curly hair as the college girl in the first look and the saree clad, long-haired woman in her second look.

Shraddha Kapoor has got four big-budget films in her kitty. After the success of Stree, Shraddha will be seen essaying varied characters in her upcoming films Saaho, Chhicchore, Street Dancer and Baaghi 3.

Also Read: Chhichhore uses nicknames inspired by Nitesh Tiwari's college life

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates