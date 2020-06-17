Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bandra police to probe professional rivalry

The Bandra police, probing the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is now probing a professional rivalry angle in the case. The move is a result of several claims being made regarding big production houses working against the actor to keep him from getting films.

A senior officer of Mumbai police said that it would be great if anyone can come forward and help them in the probe. The officer was hinting at director Shekhar Kapoor's tweet.

"I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last six months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput (sic)," Kapoor had tweeted after Rajput's death.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too has said that the police will probe professional rivalry in the case. "While the post-mortem analysis report says the actor committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. Mumbai Police will probe this angle too (sic)," Deshmukh has tweeted.

A senior police officer confirmed the development with mid-day saying, "We will soon record the statement of his business manager to understand his finances and if there was any professional rivalry that triggered the drastic step. His former managers will also be called to record their statements."

"We are looking into all aspects but if somebody knows anything regarding the unfortunate suicide, they must come forward and help us in the probe," an IPS officer told mid-day.

Probe so far

Bandra police on Tuesday recorded the statements of Rajput's three sisters. "Statements of the deceased's family and closed ones are being recorded. Those of the cook and manager, who were present in the flat at the time of the incident, will be recorded again," an officer privy to the investigation said.

The police is yet to establish the reason behind the suicide of the actor, who had consulted a senior pyschiatrist from Bandra a few months ago. According to sources, the police have not yet recorded a detailed statement of the doctor. They have had a basic interaction with the psychiatrist, whom Rajput allegedly visited along with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The police may record her statement soon.

June 14

Day the actor passed away

