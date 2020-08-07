Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar cops may approach SC against quarantine of top cop

In more drama in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, the Bihar police is likely to approach the Supreme Court (SC) against quarantining of senior IPS officer Vinay Tiwari by the BMC and is taking legal advice from the Bihar's Advocate General for the same.

This comes after Patna Police IG Sanjay Kumar Singh wrote a letter to the BMC demanding that Tiwari be exempted from home quarantine. To aid the exemption, an IG reference was also given to the BMC. However, the civic body disallowed the exemption and responded to the letter saying that Tiwari should work using a digital platform.

Singh in his letter to BMC had further stated that as per the SOPs issued for domestic air passengers, the local district/municipal administration will be authorised to give exemption to home isolation for contributing to an officer or for other important work after checking the officer.

Tiwari has been put in home quarantine in CRPF officer guest house in Goregaon East. Speaking to mid-day, Tiwari confirmed that the Bihar Police was considering approaching the Supreme Court. "Legal advice is being taken for this," Tiwari told mid-day.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to focus on Rhea Chakraborty's two flats



Sushant’s father filed FIR with the Patna police against actress Rhea Chakraborty and six others on July 25. FILE PIC

After Sushant's father filed an FIR with the Patna police against actress Rhea Chakraborty and six others on July 25, Tiwari had come to Mumbai to lead the SIT investigating in the case.

However, with the case transferred to the CBI, the four-member SIT team returned to Patna on Thursday, without Tiwari who is in quarantine.

Tiwari had arrived in Mumbai on August 2 at around 4 am but was quarantined the same day by BMC.

When mid-day called BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, he disconnected the phone and did not respond to any of our messages.

Also Read: Sushant case: Mumbai civic body tells Bihar cop in quarantine to 'use Zoom, Google Meet'

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news