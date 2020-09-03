Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bollywood rallies for Rhea Chakraborty

Vidya Balan has called out the "vilification of Rhea Chakraborty" in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, saying it is unfortunate that the tragedy has been turned into a "media circus."

After South star Lakshmi Manchu asked film folk to stand up with Chakraborty against "witch-hunting and media trial," Balan replied, "Isn't it supposed to be innocent until proven guilty, or is it now guilty until proven innocent?"

She further requested people to let the law take its course. Taapsee Pannu posted, "It only takes to be human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn't proven guilty."

Swara Bhasker added, "Chat proves Rhea had informed the family about the mental health of SSR in 2019. Does it seem like Rhea is being framed?" Telly actor Hina Khan felt the accusations "may damage Rhea's career and that she may not be able to face anyone."

