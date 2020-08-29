Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI quizzes Rhea Chakraborty for 10 hours

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was grilled by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CBI on Friday for over 10 hours, in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The SIT had summoned her and her brother, Showik, after recording the statements of key witnesses multiple times.

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik reached the DRDO guest house in Kalina at around 11.30 am. The CBI recreated the crime scene in front of the key witnesses and also grilled them separately. According to sources the agency found several inconsistencies in their statements. The multiple CBI teams have gathered all evidence available to them and questioned almost every person relevant to the case.



Rhea Chakraborty at the DRDO guest house for questioning by CBI. PIC/Sameer Markande

Showik was first called on Thursday. According to sources, the agency was focusing on the actor's health, as it has been claimed that he started feeling unwell after a Europe tour where Showik was also present. This is also why he was first questioned separately. When Rhea arrived on Friday, the CBI had their list of long questions which included overdosing, drugs, finance and their relationship. She was grilled in the presence of IPS officer SP Nupur Prasad.



Sushant Singh Rajput

The CBI has also focused on the sequence of events on June 8 when she left Sushant's house. In the statement to Mumbai police, she had said that Sushant Singh Rajput asked her to leave. However, the messages on the same day between her and Mahesh Bhatt have also surfaced, which indicate that she left him on her own. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Aarya whose name has surfaced in a WhatsApp chat with Rhea about drugs.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news