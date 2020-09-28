Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI says no aspect ruled out as of date

Days after the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family claimed that the actor was strangled and the NCB probe is hindering the investigation behind the real truth in the death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that they are conducting a professional investigation.

“The Central Bureau of Investigationis conducting professional investigation related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. Investigation is continuing,” CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur said in a statement.

With many stars joining the drug probe which emerged out of the mysterious death of Sushant, senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the actor's family, had said on Friday that the NCB probe is overshadowing the investigation behind the real truth in the death case.

"Why call the whole of Bollywood? There are no seizures from these people who have been called today or tomorrow. In an NDPS case, everything depends on the quantity, the family feels it is being done to divert from the main issue (death case of Sushant)," said Vikas Singh said.

The senior advocate further stated that media attention is being diverted from the case by calling the big stars.

"CBI has not issued a single press statement regarding the probe and the direction in which the investigation is going is a little worrying for the family," Singh said.

He also alleged that over a week has passed since the CBI team probing the case landed in Delhi but they haven't met the team of doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). "Today we are completely helpless on the case as no one from the CBI is doing any press briefing. It is the lack of interest and the speed with which the case is going that is worrisome," Singh said.

Claiming that one of the doctors from the AIIMS team suggested it's a murder case, Singh said, "One of the doctors in the team of AIIMS suggests it is 200% death by strangulation and not a suicide. This is after photos clicked by Sushant's sister Mitu were shared with him."

"If there is a case of murder then obviously the speed, tenor of the investigation will be different. Unfortunately none of the family members were staying with Sushant and Hence we don't know what exactly happened," he said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has questioned Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. The anti-drug agency has also arrested former Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in connection with its probe into the drugs case related to Sushant’s death.

The NCB had registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after it found alleged chats of Deepika with her former manager in 2017 discussing drugs.

The phones of Rakul and Khambatta were seized as both of them are close friends of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested earlier this month after three days of questioning.

Besides Rhea, the NCB has also arrested her brother Showik and 17 others in connection with the case.

An official said that the NCB is presently investigating two separate cases which revolve around the drugs cartel that is active in the tinsel town. The first case was registered on the directions of the top brass of the NCB after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) forwarded a brief note on Rhea and her brother Showik's WhatsApp chats.

In its FIR number 15, the NCB claimed, "Analysis of WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty with other entities reflects the angle of conspiracy and abetment in possession, sale, purchase, consumption, transportation and usage of substances covered under NDPS Act."

In the second case (FIR number 16), the NCB has so far arrested 19 persons, including Rhea and Showik.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. Besides the NCB, the CBI and the ED are also probing Sushant's death case.

