Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED questions his sister Mitu, asks about his finances

Sushant Singh's sister Mitu Singh outside the ED office at Ballard Pier in South Mumbai on Tuesday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday recorded the statement of Mitu Singh, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, in connection with the money laundering case filed after his death. Mitu is the first family member to speak to the ED since her brother died allegedly by suicide.

The ED is investigating the transfer of Rs 15 crore from the bank account of Rajput, which has been mentioned in the complaint filed by his father Krishna Kishore Singh.

Mitu reached the ED's office at Ballard Pier around 1 pm on Tuesday and she was being questioned till the time of going to press.



Sushant Singh's roommate Siddharth Pithani outside the ED office at Ballard Pier in South Mumbai on Tuesday

Asks what she suspects

According to the ED sources, the agency wants to know from the actor's family members what they suspect about the transaction, because according to Krishna, the money transferred to an account with which Rajput had no links. The ED officials said the agency asked her about the financial condition of her brother.

Also Read: Never saw Sushant's body hanging, don't trust Mumbai Police probe, says actor's father

The ED also wanted the details of Rajput's fixed deposits and was expected to learn more about the actor's relationship with Rhea Chakraborty, sources added.

Chakraborty's business manager Shruti Modi and Rajput's former roommate Siddharth Pithani were also called to the ED office for questioning on Tuesday. Modi also submitted several documents that the ED officers had asked for on Monday when ED had questioned Chakraborty and Pithani as well.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news