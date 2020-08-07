Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED turns down Rhea Chakraborty's request to defer questioning

Rhea Chakraborty at the Bandra police station while recording her statemnt in June. Pic/Shadab Khan

Actress Rhea Chakraborty’s request to put off her questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case was rejected by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday.

"Rhea Chakraborty has requested for a postponement of recording her statement till the Supreme Court hearing," said her lawyers. The Supreme Court is expected to hear next week Rhea's plea seeking transfer of the Bihar Police probe to Mumbai Police.

According to a report in NDTV, ED officials said they would wait for her till 11.30 am and send fresh summons if she does not show up.

Her name figures in FIRs lodged by both the Patna Police and the CBI. The investigation into the June 14 death of the 34-year-old actor has been handed over to the CBI and also the ECIR of the Enforcement Directorate, after much wrangling between the Mumbai Police and Sushant's home state police.

Sushant's father lodged the first FIR in the case against Rhea and six others on July 25 at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna.

Among other things Sushant's family has accused Rhea also of swindling large sums of money from his bank accounts.

