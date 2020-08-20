Sushant Singh Rajput case: 'No wrongdoing by Mumbai police,' says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The apex court also said that registration of the FIR in Patna by Bihar police is valid, and they have jurisdiction. The top court also upheld the Bihar government's move to transfer the case to CBI, and disposed of the petition of Rhea Chakraborty. The Mumbai police are exploring legal options.

SC on Mumbai police

The apex court in its order has mentioned that the records of the case produced do not prima facie suggest any wrongdoing by the Mumbai police. However, their obstruction to the Bihar police team at Mumbai could have been avoided since it gave rise to suspicion on the bonafide nature of their inquiry. A senior police officer told mid-day, "The court didn't find any wrongdoing in our probe. We will continue with 174CrPC and if we see any crime was committed, then we will register an FIR and transferred it to CBI as directed by the top court."

"We are looking into the Supreme Court's order with our legal team and will decide accordingly," said Vinoy Chaubey, joint commissioner of Mumbai police (law and order).

"We welcome the Supreme Court's verdict, we will cooperate with the CBI. The court, in its judgment, has clearly said that Mumbai police have done professional investigation, there is no wrong doing," said Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

A single bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also directed the Maharashtra police to hand over the case files to CBI and assist them in the probe. The top court also directed the CBI to look into the other cases registered in future in connection with the death of Rajput.

SC on two state politics

The apex court also took the note of the politics happening in the states of Bihar and Maharashtra, with allegations of political interference levelled against each. The court said in its order, "Such comments, responsible or otherwise, have led to speculative public discourse which have hogged media limelight. These developments unfortunately have the propensity to delay and misdirect the investigation. In such a situation, there is reasonable apprehension of truth being a casualty and justice becoming a victim... When truth meets sunshine, justice will not prevail on the living alone but after life's fitful fever, now the departed will also sleep well. Satyameva Jayate".

Rhea will appear before CBI

After the SC order, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde issued a statement that she will fully cooperate with CBI as she cooperated with the Mumbai police and Enforcement Directorate.

"The investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is continuing. A CBI team will visit Mumbai in due course for further investigation. Other details cannot be shared at this stage," the CBI said in its official statement.

Sushant's family issues statement

Thanking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Sushant's family issued a statement saying, "We, Sushant's family, thank our friends, well-wishers, media and millions of fans for their love and support. As the country's premier investigating agency has taken over the case, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice."

BMC to grant permission to CBI officers

WHILE the Bihar IPS officer, Vnay Kumar, who had come to Mumbai in connection with Rajput’s case was put into quarantine, CBI officers will probably get permission for their investigation. A CBI team is supposed to come to the city on Thursday. P Velarasu, additional commissioner , BMC told mid-day, “They (CBI) are informed of the procedure. A deputy collector is designated to give exemptions. Once she gets the exemption request, the BMC will decide.” He added that officers on important government work will be exempted from quarantine.

