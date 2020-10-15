Sushant Singh Rajput case: Probe is continuing, no conclusion yet, says CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statement on Thursday in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, saying that the probe is still going on.

“There are certain speculative reports in media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous,” CBI said.

After the family members of Sushant wrote to the CBI demanding the reconstitution of a medical team, the federal agency sleuths again visited Mumbai in the first week of October.

Varun Singh, son of Sushant's lawyer Vikas Singh, had written to CBI chief R.K. Shukla after the Bombay High Court granted bail to Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda and personal staff Dipesh Sawant in a narcotics related case.

Rhea was arrested on September 8 after three days of questioning. However, the high court denied bail to her brother Showik.

Varun Singh, in his letter to the CBI chief, referred to the report of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) rejecting the possibility of murder and claimed that the forensic examination conducted by the forensic board is faulty.

The letter said that in spite of several efforts to get a copy of the report, there has been no response by AIIMS forensic board head Dr Sudhir Gupta. The leaked forensic report, if correct, amounts to drawing a biased and boastful conclusion from insufficient evidence, Varun Singh said.

The CBI registered a case on August 6 on the recommendations of the Centre. Sushant was found dead on June 14 in his Bandra flat.

The CBI team had reached Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod for the federal agency probe.

The AIIMS forensic team also visited Mumbai and recreated the crime scene at Sushant's apartment and recorded the statement of several people.

The Narcotics Control Bureau, however, registered a case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering angle into Sushant's case found alleged drug chats.

(With inputs from Faizan Khan)

