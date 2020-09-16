Sushant Singh Rajput case: Questioning called off as SIT member tests COVID-19 positive

The questioning of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday was called off and she was sent back as one of the officers in the SIT team tested positive for COVID-19.

NCB Deputy Director K.P.S. Malhotra in a statement said, "A team member of the NCB SIT tested positive for Covid-19, the antigen test report was just received by NCB."

Other SIT members will also be tested as a precaution and all due protocols laid down will be followed.

"Accordingly, NCB has sent back Shruti Modi, who had joined investigation today morning," he said.

The NCB had also summoned Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha for questioning.

The officials had said that Shruti will be questioned about the drug use and delivery to Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The officials had said that Shruti will be asked about her alleged chat with Rhea, where they are seen discussing providing drugs to Sushant.

The NCB will also question Shruti whether she was aware of the drug use by Sushant and Rhea. And if yes, since when.

The latest development comes in the wake of the arrest of over 15 people in connection with the Sushant death case. Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and several others have been arrested by the NCB.

The NCB has registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the alleged drug chats of Showik, Miranda and several others came to the fore.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra's Mont Blanc apartment on June 14.

Besides the CBI and the ED, NCB is the third agency to probe the death case of Sushant.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the names of Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have apparently emerged in the NCB probe into the drugs angle surrounding the mysterious death of Sushant, official sources said.

(With inputs from agency)

