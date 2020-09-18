Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rakul Preet Singh moves court

On Thursday, Rakul Preet Singh moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions not to telecast or publish any content related to the narcotics case that maligns her image. The actor's name has surfaced in the case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

She also told the court that media reports are being run in contravention of the information and broadcasting ministry guidelines. A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the government, Press Council of India and the News Broadcasters Association. The case will be heard on October 15.

Rakul Preet stated that despite the fact that Rhea had already retracted her statement on 9.9.2020 as aforesaid, the private TV channels have continued since 11.9.2020 till date to run a slander campaign against her.

The petition has sought the court's direction in order to ask the media not to telecast, publish or circulate on the TV channels, cable, print or social media, as the case may be, any content in the context of Actress Rhea Chakraborty's narcotic drugs case that maligns or slanders the Petitioner or which contains anything defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half-truths in respect of the Petitioner, or to use sensational headlines, photographs, video-footage or social media links which invade the privacy of the Petitioner.

According to sources, Rhea mentioned these names in her statement to the NCB. Evidence gathered from Rhea's and Showik's mobile phones indicate that the celebs were using the services of drug peddlers.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen romancing Arjun Kapoor in a romantic comedy. Actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starring untitled romantic flick will resume shooting from August 24. Helmed by Kaashvie Nair, the film will be bankrolled by actor turned producer John Abraham, along with Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani and Madhu Bhojwani.

(With inputs from IANS)

