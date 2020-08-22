Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty not seeking bail in Patna, says her lawyer

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is not seeking anticipatory bail in Patna, her lawyer has clarified.

There was a report doing the rounds in sections of the media that suggested that the actress might apply for a bail in a civil court in Patna.

When IANS reached out to Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde to check if it is true, he responded with a message saying, "No".

Rhea's boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead in his home in Mumbai on June 14. The late actor's family subsequently filed an FIR against Rhea and her family alleging abetment to suicide among other charges.

The Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI earlier this week.

