Sushant Singh Rajput case: SC reserves judgment on Rhea Chakraborty's petition

On Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of FIR from Patna to Mumbai in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked all parties to file a written note of all precedent judgments compiled before the court by August 13.

After hearing arguments by Rhea’s lawyer, Sushant’s family lawyer, the counsel representing Maharashtra government and the Solicitor General of India, the top court asked for brief written notes from all parties by Thursday.

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: All this because Bihar polls coming up, Maharashtra govt tells Supreme Court

Sushant's father KK Singh told the apex court that Mumbai Police had summoned everyone ‘except the real suspects or accused’ in the case and he also argued that the mark seen on the actor's neck could be of a belt.

Rhea Chakraborty told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the FIR lodged in Bihar by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father against her in relation to his son's suicide has absolutely no connection with any offence in Patna.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy was told by senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the actress, that there appears to be considerable amount of state interference, influence and therefore an apprehension of bias.

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Bihar Police Calls Mumbai's Probe A Facade

He referred to the timeline in the case and said that there was considerable delay of over 38 days in lodging of the FIR at Patna.

Divan referred to the complaint by Rajput's father to police in Patna and said that all averments mentioned in the complaint are relatable to Mumbai.

He said that Mumbai Police had recorded statements of 56 persons in the case and the probe has proceeded quite substantially.

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Five key witnesses who were at actor's flat under CBI lens

On August 5, the top court had said that the truth behind the ‘unfortunate’ death of the "gifted and talented artist" should come out.

The Centre had apprised it of having accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe in the matter.

The top court had directed Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh as also Bihar and Maharashtra to respond within three days to Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting the actor's suicide, from Patna to Mumbai.

Never saw Sushant's body hanging, don't trust Mumbai Police probe, says actor's father

The 34-year-old Bollywood actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

