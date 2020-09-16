Sushant Singh Rajput case: Two more peddlers held in Bollywood drug cartel connection

In the ongoing investigation of an alleged drug cartel in Bollywood, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested two more drug peddlers — Suryadeep Malhotra, a friend of Showik Chakraborty, from Worli and Chris Costa from Goa, suspected to be a part of an international drug cartel.

On Monday, the NCB, which is also probing the drug angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death conducted raids at several places and apprehended Malhotra. He has been sent to NCB custody till September 18. According to sources, he was in touch with Showik and provided contrabands to him.

Another NCB team conducted searches in Goa and arrested Costa. He was brought to Mumbai on transit remand. He was remanded to NCB custody till September 17.

According to NCB officials, Costa's name was revealed by another peddler Anuj Keshwani (now in judicial custody), who is involved in an alleged high-profile drug syndicate. While searching Costa's premises, NCB officers also came to know that he was in contact with a 72-year-old drug peddler who has international connections.

The agency seized Rs 16 lakh from Costa and are probing the angle further. "Costa's arrest also suggests how the Bollywood drug cartel is linked with international drug suppliers. We are looking into the matter," an NCB officer said.

NCB's main focus remains the drug syndicate in Bollywood after the arrest of peddler Karamjit Singh aka KJ on Sunday. He is allegedly the main supplier in the industry. Sources said that Singh revealed many names from the industry who have been a part of the cartel. It has also seized his Mercedes car which was used to supply drugs.

NCB summons two people

In another development, Jaya Saha from KWAN Talent Management, which used to manage Sushant, and his business manager, Shruti Modi, have been summoned by the NCB. The names of both appeared in the WhatsApp chats shared by the Enforcement Directorate with the NCB.

"Summons have been issued to both of them to join the investigation," said KPS Malhotra, deputy director of the NCB.

