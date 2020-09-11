Sushant Singh Rajput case: Verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's bail expected today

THE special NDPS court on Thursday reserved its order on Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea and is likely to pronounce the verdict on Friday. During the arguments against her bail, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told the court that just because it did not ask for the actress's custody does not mean its investigation is over and that it may require her custody later.

One of the arrested accused Kaizan Ibrahim was granted bail by the court but NCB is going to file an application in Sessions Court on Friday to cancel it on the grounds that its probe is pending.

Arguing for her bail, Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Manshinde told the court that no drugs were recovered from her. This was countered by NCB special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande who said that it is not necessary that something be recovered to prove criminal conspiracy.

Manashinde also alleged that Chakraborty's statement was recorded by a male police officer, to which NCB responded that she was questioned by the officer involved in the investigation and that a female officer was present too.

"We opposed the bail of the accused because not the quantity of the drug but the gravity of the offence is important. All accused are connected to each other in the conspiracy," Sarpande said.

Atul Sarpande added, "A woman official from the NCB and one from Mumbai police were present at Chakraborty's request for protection purpose. They are the witnesses of the recording of the statement.

