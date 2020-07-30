Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bihar police in Mumbai to collect actor's bank account details

A team of Bihar police arrived at the Kotak Bank's Bandra West branch on Thursday to collect details about the bank account of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mumbai: A team of Bihar Police arrives at Kotak Bank's Bandra West branch to get details of actor #SushantSinghRajput's account. pic.twitter.com/GcxuvzauYE — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

In another development in the case, Sushant's family has filed a caveat with the Supreme Court to not allow actress Rhea Chakraborty’s petition to be heard in the court. Sushant’s family lawyer will reportedly be part of all proceedings in the court.

"Let nothing be done in the above mentioned matter without prior notice to the undersigned," said the caveat by advocate Nitin Saluja on behalf of Sushant's father.

Bihar police team at Kotak Mahindra bank’s Bandra branch. Pic/Shadab Khan

Days after Sushant's father K.K. Singh had lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son, who committed suicide last month, the actress had on Wednesday moved the apex court seeking transfer of the investigation to Mumbai. Read More Here.

Speaking to IANS, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said his client has electronically filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai where investigation in connection with the actor's death is already in progress. Maneshinde, however, refused to share the contents of the petition.

Sushant's father has levelled various allegations against Rhea, including taking money from his son and also threatening him to disclose his medical reports to the media. Sushant's family has also accused Rhea of keeping him away from his family. Read More Here.

Sushant's first cousin and former BJP MLA from Bihar's Chhatapur, Neeraj Kumar Singh said the FIR has been filed after the family somehow overcame the shock of the untimely and sudden demise of the young actor, and after various things came to their knowledge.

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14 in his flat in Bandra.

Sushant Told Ex-Girlfriend Ankita He Was 'Quite Unhappy' As Rhea 'Harassed' Him: Reports

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a PIL seeking CBI probe into the death by suicide by actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said the PIL petitioner Alka Priya has no locus standi in the matter. "The Mumbai police are probing the matter. If you want, then you can go before the Bombay High Court and seek appropriate relief," noted the bench also comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Never Alleged Abetment, Say Mumbai Cops

Advocate K.B. Upadhyay, appearing for the petitioner, argued before the bench that Sushant was a good man, as he was supporting several social causes.

The bench replied it has nothing to do with whether a person was a good person or bad person, and it is about jurisdiction. The bench told the petitioner's counsel that he should go to Bombay High Court, if there was anything concrete to be shared.

Upadhyay had contended in the plea that there are several irregularities in the investigation of Mumbai police. "He had injury marks on his body," said Upadhyay.

(With inputs from IANS)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news