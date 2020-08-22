Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI teams record statements, gather collected evidence

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CBI has begun their probe in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case in Mumbai. On Friday, the agency recorded the statement of the actor's cook, Neeraj Singh, and business manager Samuel Miranda for several hours.

Many teams formed

The CBI has formed many teams to look into every aspect of the case. Each team has been given a different task to speed up the investigation into Rajput's death. On Friday morning one team of CBI officers including Nupur Sharma and Anil Yadav met DCP zone 09 Abhishek Trimukhe, and then went to the Bandra police station which is next to his office. The team took all the evidence collected from the crime scene, including forensic report, autopsy report, mobile phones, laptop, clothes, the clothes Rajput allegedly used to hang himself and 56 statements recorded in connection with the case. The team of CBI officers were at Bandra police station for more than eight hours and spoke to the officers related to the case in detail.

What SSR kin asked for

CBI sources also confirmed that they will record the statement of the former DCP of Zone 09, Paramjit Singh Dahiya, who is currently posted at Zone 03 of Mumbai police. His statement will be recorded in connection with the WhatsApp message sent regarding an alleged threat to Rajput's life by his brother-in-law OP Singh who is an IPS officer in Haryana. Dahiya will be questioned on whether he took cognisance of the message and did an inquiry. Also, whether after the actor's death he informed his superiors and other officers who are investigating the case. Dahiya has already said in his statement that he asked Singh to give a written complaint but he wanted things to be done unofficially, including that Rhea Chakraborty be called to the police station without a written complaint. The CBI team will also record Singh's statement to find why he didn't give a written complaint.

"We have handed over all the case's relevant files, evidence and electronic gadgets to the CBI officers. We are fully co-operating with them," an officer from the Mumbai police said.

