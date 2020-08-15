Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED questions SSR's ex-staffer who took care of all expenses

In the money-laundering case against actress Rhea Chakraborty being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, the agency questioned actor Sushant Singh Rajput's staff on Friday. Rajat Mewati, who used to handle the actor's household expenses and Deepesh Sawant, who was present in the house when Sushant allegedly committed suicide, were at the ED office.

Mewati had quit in April 2019. The ED questioned him about how Sushant paid him, which also included the salaries of other employees and the status of the actor's investments. ED also wanted to know why Mewati quit. Samuel Miranda was hired to manage Sushant's expenses after Mewati quit. The FIR filed by Sushant's family in Patna also names Miranda.

A video of Sushant's sister Priyanka reprimanding Mewati about a money transfer went viral recently; the ED questioned him about this too.

It has been exactly two months since Sushant's death. With the exact reason for the suicide not know, the Mumbai police are investigating the case based on the Accidental Death Report filed tat he time of the death, while the FIR filed with Patna City police about R15 crore of Sushant's being siphoned off has been transferred to the CBI, while the ED too, is probing the alleged laundering of the Rs 15 crore.

April

Month in 2019 when Rajat Mewati quit

