Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty files plea in SC, alleges media trial to pronounce her guilty

Actor Rhea Chakraborty filed another petition in the Supreme Court on Monday, alleging ‘unfair media trial’ and ‘attempts to pronounce her guilty’ for the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In her petition, she complained against media reports that have ‘blown out of proportion’ the investigations into Sushant's death. She said she feared of “becoming a scapegoat of political agendas” in the wake of the Bihar elections scheduled later this year and asked the apex court to protect her against “extreme trauma and infringement of privacy”.

Chakraborty’s petition read, “The issue is blown out of proportion in (the) media. Media channels are examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case. Petitioner has already been convicted by the media even before foul play in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is established.”

“Extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of the rights of the petitioner is being caused due to constant sensationalisation of the case,” said the affidavit.

Rhea also raised questions about the jurisdiction of the two agencies – Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) – involved in the case.

“Investigations into financial scams of thousands of crores by Enforcement Directorate and CBI never see the light of day and, at the drop of a hat, cases get registered even without jurisdiction...” her petition further read.

However, the petitioner reiterated that she had no objection if the court referred the matter to the CBI and even if the CBI probes the matter, the jurisdiction will still be with the courts in Mumbai, and not in Patna.

Rhea argued that actors Ashutosh Bhakre and Samir Sharma too had committed suicide like Sushant in the last 30 days, but there was not even a whisper in the media about these two cases.

"Actors Ashutosh Bhakre (32) and Samir Sharma (44) also reportedly committed suicide in the last 30 days, but there isn't even a whisper about the cases in the corridors of power. But in Sushant’s case, the Chief Minister of Bihar is reported to be responsible for registering an FIR in Patna," said the additional affidavit filed by Rhea.

The hearing on the matter is listed for Tuesday. Earlier, Rhea had moved the top court seeking transfer of the case against her from Patna to Mumbai.

On Monday, Rhea, her brother Showik and father Indrajit Chakraborty deposed before the ED for questioning in money laundering probe connected to the Sushant’s death case. Their questioning began around 12.15 p.m.

The ED on Friday had quizzed Rhea, her ex-manager Shruti Modi, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda in connection with the case. The ED had also questioned Showik on Friday for over eight hours and for over 18 hours on Saturday and on the intervening night of Sunday.

ED sources said that the agency suspects illegal money transactions and investigators have a clear picture about the whole matter.

The ED is also looking into two properties owned by Rhea and her family. Regarding the Khar (East) flat that is in her name, Rhea has told the ED officials that she took a housing loan for Rs 60 lakh and the rest of the amount, around Rs 25 lakh, have been paid through her own income. The agency will also question her father about another property.

The agency has asked for income tax returns of the last five years from the Chakraborty family.

The ED on July 31 registered the case on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR on the complaint of Sushant's father K.K. Singh, who alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son's Kotak Mahindra Bank account holding Rs 17 crore.

The ED had registered the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Rhea and her family members.

Sushant and Rhea were said to be in a live-in relationship before the actor's death on June 14. Sushant's father has accused Rhea of taking money from his son and also threatening to disclose his medical reports to the media. Sushant's family had also accused her of keeping him away from them.

The case was transferred to the CBI from the state police on August 7.

