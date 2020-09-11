'Sushant Singh Rajput did not come up with FAU-G,' say game developers

The developers of upcoming multiplayer action game FAU-G have approached the Mumbai Crime Branch against trolls claiming that the game was conceptualised by actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Actor Akshay Kumar, the brand ambassador for developer nCore Games, had announced the new game soon after the Indian government banned PUBG.

In their complaint to the cyber cell, the developers submitted screengrabs of online trolls defaming the company before the game's launch. They have demanded action under the Indian Penal Code and IT Act. "We are looking into the complaint," a senior officer told mid-day.

Soon after Kumar announced the game on Twitter on September 4, the tweets against the game claimed that it was a planned move timed with the government's ban on PUBG, with some handles claiming that the idea for the game was stolen from Sushant's computer. Vishal Gondal, co-founder, nCore Games, said, "The claim that Sushant Singh Rajput conceptualised the game is false and baseless."

In response to claims that the poster is plagiarised from a stock image featured in the song Today We Rise by Collision Of Innocence, Gondal said, "We have officially bought the licence to use the image in the poster."

The game is expected to launch in October.

