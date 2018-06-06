Sushant Singh Rajput: Don't like it easy

Sushant Singh Rajput says that he opts for characters that he thinks he would fail in, to challenge himself



Sushant Singh Rajput is going to portray some never-seen-before roles in his forthcoming projects including Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. The actor says that he opts for characters that he thinks he would fail in, to challenge himself.

"I take up roles that I feel I would fail in and then it becomes like a challenge for me to outdo myself. My philosophy of success is to find different ways of failing, I would fail three to four times but the fifth time when I succeed, it would help me emerge as a person," said Sushant Singh Rajput.

