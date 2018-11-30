Sushant Singh Rajput: Focus on nuances of every role

bollywood

Gearing up for Kedarnath's release, Sushant Singh Rajput talks about how he makes his characters distinct

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in a still from Kedarnath

Even as several reports chronicle the toil put in by him to play the part of a pithoo in Kedarnath, Sushant Singh Rajput brushes off questions about his physical preparation with a pithy, "That was the easy stuff." Insisting that the challenge lies in understanding the mindspace of the character instead, the actor talks about approaching his roles by paying attention to nuances.

"Physicality and nuances are factors that can get actors to go beyond what is offered to them [in the script]. I focus on nuances for every role. [I concentrate on the details] to such an extent that should I play a similar character again, you will not mind watching me do so, because I will make the two look distinct. You'll look at me and say, 'He also took care of the small things,'" explains Rajput.



Sushant Singh Rajput

It is probably this quest for perfection that has seen him greenlight only seven films in his five years in the industry. His upcoming love story with debutant Sara Ali Khan, helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, marks a homecoming of sorts - after all, it was Kapoor who had given him his big Bollywood break with Kai Po Che (2013). In the years that followed, Rajput has displayed his acting prowess in his outings, most notable being MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016).

The key, he believes, is to remain honest to his character, regardless of whether he is playing a real-life hero - as he did in the MS Dhoni biopic - or is breathing life into a fictional one. "When doing a movie, I am possessed to a point of avoiding analysis. When I see people [on whom my characters are based], I know that picking up their mannerisms is important. Then, I only have to spend time [with them]. [At the end of the day], a film's narrative and an actor's honesty are the two superpowers of the film," says the actor.

