Sushant Singh Rajput is on a new mission, as a Rifleman
Sushant Singh Rajput shared the news on social media about his next project, which is set against an army backdrop
After playing a dacoit in Abhishek Chaubey's upcoming film, Sonchiriya, Sushant Singh Rajput will be wielding guns again in Rifleman. The actor shared the news on social media about his next project, which is set against an army backdrop.
SSR will be playing a braveheart. He wrote, "An advancing enemy. A border to protect... a new journey begins. (sic)."
The story of Sonchiriya is set in the 1970s showcasing a small town ruled and dominated by dacoits. Multiple gangs fight over the struggle to attain power. The cast dons fierce avatars in sync with the theme of the film. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles, Sonchiriya presents tale set in the era of dacoits.
Shot in the valleys of Madhya Pradesh, Sonchiriya promises to be a power packed action film giving a glimpse of the glorious years if dacoits in central India. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey who has earlier presented 'Udta Punjab' and 'Ishiqiya', the movie is slated to release on February 8, 2019.
