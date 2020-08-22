'Rhea going to mortuary is very suspicious': Sushant's family lawyer alleges 'tampering with evidence'

Rhea Chakraborty's visit to mortuary is "very suspicious" as she had "no relationship" with Sushant Singh Rajput on the day of his death, and there is a possibility of tampering with evidence, said Vikas Singh, lawyer for the late actor's father, on Friday.

"Rhea going to mortuary is very suspicious as she had no relationship with Sushant Singh on day of his death. In what capacity she was allowed to see the body of Sushant. I believe she was taken from the backroom. Without showing grief, without sobbing, without breaking down, clearly exposes her mind that she was probably wanting to accept the blame of his death and she has no regret of it. She had no affection for Sushant," Vikas Singh said.



He also raised fingers at Mumbai Police that how the state police gave Rhea access to the mortuary. "Mumbai police will have to answer how did they allow her to enter before postmortem. There is a possibility of tampering with evidence," he said. Earlier in the day, two Mumbai police officials visited the residence of the late actor in Bandra.



Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had on Thursday said, "Of course, we will cooperate", when asked if they will cooperate with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput Death case.



The CBI team reached the Bandra Police Station for further investigation in the Rajput death's case on Friday. Earlier today, the CBI team brought an unidentified person related to the case, to the guest house where they are staying, for questioning.



On August 19, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case. The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.



The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

