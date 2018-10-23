Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with me, says Sanjana Sanghi

bollywood

Actor Sanjana Sanghi Tuesday said her "Kizie Aur Manny" co-star Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with her and reports claiming otherwise are "baseless"

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra/pictures courtesy:Instagram

A story started doing the rounds on social media about Sushant's alleged misconduct, forcing him to share the screenshot of his conversations with Sanjana where they are seen chatting about their experience of working on the project.

Sanjana, who is making her Bollywood debut, said she was out of the country and just got to know about the allegations, which are untrue.

"On returning from a long trip to the US yesterday, I read several baseless and unfounded stories with respect to misconduct and misbehaviour on the sets of our film Kizie Aur Manny.

"I'd like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let's put an end to these conjectures," Sanjana wrote. Mukesh Chhabra, meanwhile, has been suspended as the director of "Kizie Aur Manny" amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

On the work front, apart from Kizie Aur Manny, Sushant Singh Rajput is also preparing for his film Chhichhore, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and presented by Fox Studios, the film is expected to hit theatres on August 30, 2019.

