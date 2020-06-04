Sushant Singh Rajput pens a touching note in memory of his mother

Sushant Singh Rajput's mother passed away in 2002 when he was 16-years-old and studying abroad. Time and again in interviews, SSR has said that he credits his entire success and stardom to his mother. He has said that he wished she could see him as he is now, and be with him in his success. After his mother's demise, his family shifted to Delhi.

Now, in a touching note that he penned, Sushant Singh Rajput has remembered his late mother. Sharing a collage of his mother's picture along with his, Sushant wrote, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops, Unending dreams carving an arc of smile, And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two..."

The poignant note shows that Sushant Singh Rajput truly misses his mother and that the lady played a huge part in his life till she passed away.

Several of Sushant Singh's friends and social media followers responded to his post with a lot of love. One Instagram user wrote, "Queen of heart!! mom" another said, "Mom's love is never-ending" while yet another commented, "Such a beautiful picture. Ma is always beautiful."

In fact, SSR's rumoured girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, too, showered a lot of love in the form of red heart emojis on his lovely post.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Drive, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie didn't do well, but the actor has another project, Dil Bechara coming up soon.

