Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh: Let's stand together for the truth

Shweta Singh Tiwari, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has urged everyone to stand together for the truth and demanded justice for her brother. Shweta has posted a holy picture on Instagram, with the caption: "Let's stand united, let's stand together for the truth! #Indiaforsushant #Godpleasehelpus #Seekingstrengthandunity."

Sushant's sister on Wednesday had posted a picture of the late actor's portrait in their Patna home. "If truth doesn't matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput," she had written alongside the image.

On Tuesday, it came to light that Sushant's father KK Singh has filed an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna a few days back, accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide.

Rajiv Nagar police station in-charge Yogendra Ravidas said on Tuesday that Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has accused six people, including Rhea, for abetment to suicide in his complaint (FIR number 241/20) submitted over the weekend. The police are investigating the case.

Shweta also finds mention in the FIR, which mentions at one point: "Sushant called his sister and told her that Rhea threatened him to show certain medical receipts to the media in order to prove that he was mad. After that no one would offer him work."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever