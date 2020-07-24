Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara's co-star Sahil Vaid on why the film is special for him

For every actor, there are different factors that draw him to a specific project and in due course of time, there are more reasons which make it special for the performer. While some artists remember the way, they bagged a role for the project, few others reminisce about the memories associated with the project and the camaraderie with the team members. Similarly, talented actor Sahil Vaid has numerous reasons that make Dil Bechara special for him. Whether it's the off-screen camaraderie with his co-stars late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi or his director Mukesh Chabra or for reliving the golden days of college once again where he got the chance to channel his inner teenage spirit yet again. Recently the actor has finally shared his biggest reason on why the movie has turned out to be very special for him.



Image source: PR

Sharing about the same, Sahil Vaid shared, General Meena Datta of the army postal services, my aunt who I looked up to in every aspect of my life, lost her life to cancer only a couple of months before I was called to be a part of this beautiful film. She was one big reason I had a tremendous amount of respect for women, the army and the value of education in one's life. She was proud of me, when I decided to leave for Mumbai explore my luck in this industry, she said, "You are braver than a soldier, it takes a lot to leave home to follow dreams, you will be successful, go make us proud".

He further added, "When I found out Mukesh wants me to be a part of the official remake of the fault in our stars, I instantly in my heart dedicated my participation in the film to Meena bua. I have a friend who suffers from cancer today, I speak to her almost every day. Much like the characters in this film, she was an aspiring actor, I dedicate this film to her as well. Her name is Akanksha Shivhare,"

The eagerly awaited film Dil Bechara is the Bollywood adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars. Directed by Mukesh Chabra, Dil Bechara is one of the most eagerly awaited releases of this year. Sahil Vaid who has already paved through the hearts of the viewers with his endearing roles of a loyal friend in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania and his role of a Faizabadi ordinary citizen in Bankchor, the actor is back again with movies like Dil Bechara, Coolie no 01, Shershah to name a few.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news