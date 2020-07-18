Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Aditya Chopra questioned for three hours at Versova Police station

The Bandra Police probing the suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput questioned filmmaker Aditya Chopra for more than three hours at Versova police station on Saturday. The Yashraj Films chairman’s statement was recorded to get more clarity on professional rivalry angle, as ordered by the Maharashtra Government.

The Bandra Police recorded Chopra’s statement as the late actor had worked for his production house from 2013 to 2014. The police had earlier procured the contract details of Rajput and Yashraj films and had also recorded the statements of two former employees who were signatories in the contract. It was being alleged that he lost many projects after leaving the Yashraj films.

Various posts on social media claimed that Yashraj Films was behind Rajput’s downfall. However, the Mumbai police have already recorded the statement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali who clearly told the police that Rajput had refused to work with him due to lack of dates as he was busy in shooting for Pani under Yashraj banner that was being directed by Shekhar Kapur. The Padmavat director did not make any allegations on Yashraj Films for not allowing the actor to work with him. As per Bhansali's statement, he offered four films to Rajput but he refused as he was busy with another project.

So far, the police have recorded 36 statements in the case. Director Shekhar Kapur had mailed his statement to the police in which he did not name anyone, but had claimed in his June 15 tweet that he knew the people, who apparently were the reason behind actor Sushant Singh Rajput going into depression. The police also questioned celebrity manager Reshma Shetty last week for five hours.

