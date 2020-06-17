Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Amul pays homage to a fine young actor gone too soon

Shocked and grieved by the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the nation's favourite dairy brand Amul paid a moving tribute to the late actor in its new topical. Sharing a doodle dedicated to the actor, who is believed to have taken the drastic step after battling depression for a few months Amul said, "Tribute to a fine young actor...!"

The 'Chhichhore' actor passed away on June 14 after his body was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Amul shared its post featuring actor Sushant Singh Rajput's three famous characters which he portrayed on-screen in Kai Po Che!, Sonchiriya and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. While paying homage to the late actor, Amul captioned the post."#Amul Topical: Tribute to a fine young actor..."

The caption on Amul's topical read, "Ik vaari phir se aa bhi jaa yaara...." a popular line of a song from his film Raabta, which also starred actor Kriti Sanon. Amul's heartfelt tribute struck a chord with users as the post garnered over 2 lakh 40,000 likes and over hundreds of comments. Several netizens took to the comments section of the post and expressed their grief over the loss of the versatile and talented actor, who had cemented a place in Bollywood after taking a plunge from the television industry.

Shocked and stunned to know about the demise of #SushantSinghRajput My condolence for his family. My tribute through SandArt installation . We will miss you #RIPSSR pic.twitter.com/WHAOgqP2h3 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 14, 2020

One user wrote, "Indeed a terrible loss, and indeed a heart soothing tribute to Sushant...," while another user commented, ""Very apt n fitting tribute." A third user wrote, "All India has fallen in deep shock....u will be always in our heart bro...rip." A fourth comment read, "Ya .....having same feeling....that Sushant you come back.....it feels so heartbreaking for everyone."

Here's how netizens reacted to Amul's moving tribute:

Dear Amul, this is so touching that you care to touch so many variety of topics and themes. Kept up ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»

Sushant will always live in our good memories!!

à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¤¿ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» — Cerca Trova (@pdgaur) June 15, 2020

This makes me happy and Sad at the same time :( — badpool (@badpool90) June 15, 2020

Very apt n fitting tribute. Thanks to @Amul_Coop — Rukmani Varma (@pointponder) June 15, 2020

Indeed a terrible loss, and indeed a heart soothing tribute to Sushant... — Vivek Kakade (@VJustvivek) June 15, 2020

After the actor's body was dound at his residence, Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed that the actor committed suicide by hanging himself. However, no suicide note was recovered from Rajput's residence, as per initial investigation, said the police

Sushant Singh Rajput is best remembered for TV serials like "Pavitra Rishta," and films such as "Kai Po Chhe", "Shuddh Desi Romance", the biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichore", among several others.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news