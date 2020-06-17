Search

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Amul pays homage to a fine young actor gone too soon

Updated: Jun 17, 2020, 11:57 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In its humble tribute, Amul celebrates late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's most remarkable performances in the Hindi film industry

Amul's humble tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Picture/Instagram Amul
Shocked and grieved by the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the nation's favourite dairy brand Amul paid a moving tribute to the late actor in its new topical. Sharing a doodle dedicated to the actor, who is believed to have taken the drastic step after battling depression for a few months Amul said, "Tribute to a fine young actor...!"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#Amul Topical: Tribute to a fine young actor...

A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india) onJun 15, 2020 at 12:44am PDT

The 'Chhichhore' actor passed away on June 14 after his body was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Amul shared its post featuring actor Sushant Singh Rajput's three famous characters which he portrayed on-screen in Kai Po Che!, Sonchiriya and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. While paying homage to the late actor, Amul captioned the post."#Amul Topical: Tribute to a fine young actor..."

The caption on Amul's topical read, "Ik vaari phir se aa bhi jaa yaara...." a popular line of a song from his film Raabta, which also starred actor Kriti Sanon. Amul's heartfelt tribute struck a chord with users as the post garnered over 2 lakh 40,000 likes and over hundreds of comments. Several netizens took to the comments section of the post and expressed their grief over the loss of the versatile and talented actor, who had cemented a place in Bollywood after taking a plunge from the television industry.

One user wrote, "Indeed a terrible loss, and indeed a heart soothing tribute to  Sushant...," while another user commented, ""Very apt n fitting tribute." A third user wrote, "All India has fallen in deep shock....u will be always in our heart bro...rip." A fourth comment read, "Ya .....having same feeling....that Sushant you come back.....it feels so heartbreaking for everyone."

Here's how netizens reacted to Amul's moving tribute:

After the actor's body was dound at his residence, Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed that the actor committed suicide by hanging himself. However, no suicide note was recovered from Rajput's residence, as per initial investigation, said the police

Sushant Singh Rajput is best remembered for TV serials like "Pavitra Rishta," and films such as "Kai Po Chhe", "Shuddh Desi Romance", the biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichore", among several others.

