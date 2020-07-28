Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta records statement

The CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta, recorded his statement at Amboli police station on Tuesday in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. Filmmaker Karan Johar could also be called this week by the Mumbai Police to record his statement.

Mumbai: Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, being questioned at Amboli Police Station in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/1MWG3oaCz7 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

On Monday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had recorded his statement at Santacruz police station. The veteran filmmaker was questioned for close to three hours. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had sent summons to actress Kangana Ranaut.

The late actor’s viscera report was received by the Mumbai Police on Monday and it ruled out any foul play. No sign of poisoning was found in the report. Last month, the post-mortem report was submitted, which revealed that the actor died of asphyxia due to hanging which was duly mentioned in the preliminary report. Read More Here.

Earlier, Mumbai Police had said that the postmortem report also confirmed that there was no sign of struggle, thereby refuting claims on social media that the actor was allegedly strangulated to death.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced about the summons. He said, "In one or two days Mahesh Bhatt's statement will be taken. Then under CrPC Kangana Ranaut has also been summoned. Whoever is needed we will summon."

Statements of several people, including filmmaker Aditya Chopra, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actress Sanjana Sanghi, actress Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant's friend Sandip Ssingh, have been recorded by the Mumbai police so far.

The actor's last offering Dil Bechara released on Friday, July 24, on the digital platform. The Chhichhore actor was found hanging at his rented apartment in Bandra on June 14. While his sudden death left many shocked and surprised, the police did not recover any suicide note.

