Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: CBI unhappy with two answers of Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Rhea Chakraborty arrives at the DRDO guesthouse to be interrogated by the CBI for her alleged role in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput's friends Siddharth Pithani and Samuel Miranda were also present there on Saturday. Pic/Atul Kamble

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), investigating the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput summoned his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, for questioning on Saturday once again. Chakraborty had already been grilled by the CBI for 10 hours on Friday. She reached the DRDO Guest House in Santa Cruz at 1.30 pm on Saturday. CBI sources said that the agency is not satisfied with the answers Chakraborty gave to a few questions and wants to know more about the last hours leading up to Rajput's death.

They also questioned Samuel Miranda, Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj Singh. According to CBI sources, Chakraborty was asked more than 50 questions, but they want specific answers to two questions. They want to know if she broke up with Rajput on June 8, and if yes, then what was the reason for the break up. The CBI officials are not satisfied with the answers she gave for both.

Along with this, the CBI wants to know why Chakraborty didn't check up on Rajput's health between June 8 to 14. She has revealed that Rajput had checked up on her, through her brother.

They also asked her about the Europe tour and the expenses incurred on that trip.

A CBI official said, "While interrogating Rhea, her brother Shouwik was also present and the CBI is interrogating both of them. They are also corroborating the claims made by both of them earlier, individually."

