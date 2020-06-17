Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Congress leader Rukshmanii Kumari on battling depression and anxiety disorders

After Congress leader and former MP Milind Deora opened up on his tryst with suicidal thoughts, another Congress politician joined the mental health conversation on Twitter and shared her experience how she overcame depression and anxiety disorder. The issue of mental health has gained attention after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence in Bandra on June 14. The 34-year-old actor is is believed to have taken the drastic step after battling depression for a few months.

Key Highlights:

Congress leader Rukshmanii Kumari said that she battled depression and anxiety disorder and was not ashamed to admit

Rukshmanii Kumari's confession comes after Milind Deora recently shared a post that he had suicidal thoughts

Conversations on mental health issues have taken priority after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death

Actor Shamita Shetty and comedian Danish Sait have also spoken about battling depression

Talking incoherently, spending too much time in darkness, sleeping odd hours are signs of mental health, Kumari stated in her post

A day after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death highlighted the need to address mental health issues, Congress leader Rukshmanii Kumari, who is the President of All India Professionals Congress in Rajasthan took to the micro-blogging site to open up about her battle with depression and anxiety disorder. The 40-year-old politician from Rajasthan also said that the mental health issues do not define who she is as a person.

Here's what Rukshmanii Kumari posted:

This is the face of a person who has survived #depression and #AnxietyDisorder. These do not define me. Amongst the many roles I play in life, I am a business woman,I am also an active politician. Depression and anxiety are disorders, not weakness of character. I am not ashamed. pic.twitter.com/err62oGXAM — Rukshmanii kumari (@KumariRukshmani) June 15, 2020

Rukshmanii Kumari said, "Depression and anxiety are disorders, not weakness of character. I am not ashamed." The Rajasthan Congress leader also said that amongst the many roles she plays, she is also a business woman and also an active politician. While confessing her tryst with depression and anxiety disorder, she said that mental health issues should not be seen as weaknesses of character.

The Congress leader also shared the five effective tools Milind Deora had suggested to fight depression and mental health issues. While raising awareness on depression and the increasing number of suicides due to mental health issues, Rukshmanii Kumari wrote, "Reach out I am always there!" Expressing shock and disbelief over Sushant SIngh Rajput's death, Kumari offered her condolences to his family.

Hey Friends, #SushantSingh alleged suicide has sent shockwaves across the country. The #Covid_19 pandemic is expected to push thousands of people in India on the brink of a #mentalhealth crisis. While it's advisable to reach out to a loved one or a trusted family member! — Rukshmanii kumari (@KumariRukshmani) June 16, 2020

After opening up on her battle with depression and anxiety disorder, the Congress leader has been creating awareness on the effects of mental health issues. Kumari, who is a member of the erstwhile Royal family of Choumu said that the COVID-19 pandemic will push thousands of people in India on the brink of a mental health crisis.

Understand that a person suffering from #depression or any disorder on that spectrum is not likely to reach out for help. In fact, such a person is likely to cut off and recoil in his/her own world. Most of us are not equipped to read the symptoms or the onset of a #mentalhealth — Rukshmanii kumari (@KumariRukshmani) June 16, 2020

Explaining the mindset of a person battling depression, Kumari said that those suffering mental health issues are not likely to reach out for help as they mostly cut off or recoil in their own world. She further said that most people are not equipped to read the symptoms or the onset of a mental health.

Please Pay attention to this person. Often families of someone exhibiting these symptoms stay in denial and choose silence because of the stigma around #mentalillness #mentalhealth — Rukshmanii kumari (@KumariRukshmani) June 16, 2020

Talking about signs, the Congress leader urged people to pay attention to a person who talks incoherently, like spending too much time in darkness during daytime, and sleep a lot especially at odd hours. "Often families of someone exhibiting these symptoms stay in denial and choose silence because of the stigma around mental health," Kumari tweeted.

My 3rd year through therapy and anti depressants, I don’t sleep at night without taking my cipralex tablet. Depression doesn’t look like anything, it makes you feel like nothing from within. Hard to describe, harder to understand. Doctors / professionals have been my only hope. — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) June 15, 2020

Following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, several celebrities including actor Shamita Shetty and comedian Danish Sait have opened up about their battle against depression and other mental health issues.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news