Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: NCB vows to find big fish in drug case

Rajput's aides Neeraj and Keshav accompanied the CBI as it took a special three-member team of doctors from Delhi's AIIMS to the actor's Bandra home for forensic examination. Pic/Shadab Khan

In the ongoing investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the count of those arrested went up to eight on Saturday. Rajput's cook Dipesh Sawant was arrested as well. He joined the investigation on Friday at 10 pm and was subjected to interrogation and confrontation with Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatra and Kaizan Ibrahim. His statement was recorded and on the basis of enough corroborative evidences, he has been placed under arrest under the provisions of NDPS Act. He will be produced at Esplanade Court at 11 am today.

The other arrested include alleged drug peddlers Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar, while Chakraborty and Miranda were sent to Narcotics Control Bureau remand till September 9. Three others—Karan Arora and Abbas Lakhani who were caught with drugs and alleged drug peddler Ibrahim—have already been released on bail. No other summons were issued on Saturday by the NCB. Showik is Rhea Chakraborty's brother, while Miranda was Rajput's house manager. An NCB official told mid-day that summons will be sent to Rhea soon as well.



A policeman spars with video cameramen trying to take pictures of Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, and alleged drug peddlers Kaizan Ibrahim, as they were produced at Killa Court on Saturday. The three were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday. Pic/Ashish Raje

The NCB produced Miranda in court, where his statement was recorded, wherein he has stated that he arranged weed for Rajput from September 2019 to March 2020 through a contact given by Showik's friend Suryadeep, who named Karmajeet (KJ), another supplier. The cost was R2,500 for a packet. Further, he disclosed that Karmajeet used to deliver the weed to Waterstones Club, Primrose apartment and Mount Blanc apartment. He mentioned many other such instances where he had contacted Basit Parihar and Vilatra to get drugs.

The NCB told the court that going by Miranda's statements and electronic evidence collected, he is an active member of the drug syndicate, which is associated with high-society celebrities and drug suppliers.

NCB Deputy DG, South-Western Region, Mutha Ashok Jain, said, "We cannot share all the information right now. More information connected to the case will emerge. Whoever is guilty, will not be spared. We will find out who the real culprit is. In the drugs case, the investigation will be done on the basis of the evidence." He then added, "There is a search for big fish in the drugs racket. NCB will investigate all international and interstate connections." Deputy Director of Operations, KPS Malhotra, said, "We are still investigating. The court has given time till September 9.

This is an open investigation. This is a network-based crime and we are trying to investigate that angle."

