Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Was the actor worried about damaging gossip and sabotage?

The ongoing investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has revealed that he had been mentally disturbed prior to his death as "some people" were trying to defame him with the intention of harming his career. The police have revealed that some of Rajput's close associates have pointed to this in their statements to the police.

According to sources, the Bandra police, which has recorded more than two dozen statements in connection with the suicide, have been told that the actor had been disturbed due to some stories written about him on social media and some newspapers. "Some of his close friends have said that the kind of articles written about him on online portals and social media had been disturbing him as he was already battling depression. Some people were intentionally trying to harm his professional image, painting him as a womaniser, drug addict and an irresponsible person. The actor was worried that someone was trying to damage his career," an officer said, on the condition of anonymity.

"As we are looking into the angle of professional rivalries, we have to consider these aspects and if [these stories] were done deliberately to defame the actor, which might have forced him to take such drastic step. We have summoned the persons who run some of these portals

and some statements have also been recorded."

The statement of a reporter at a leading entertainment news portal has also been recorded. The Bandra police is also likely to summon actor Sanjana Sanghvi, who worked with Rajput in his last film, Dil To Bechara Hai, scheduled to release online on July 24. The police hope she is able to shed more light on his mental health.

They are also looking into the financial angle. On Saturday, Bandra police recorded the statement of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Shouvik Chakraborty. Police said that Rajput had listed three start-ups along with Rhea and Shouvik, who have been named directors in all three firms. The police want more details from them regarding this.

