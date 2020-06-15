Sushant Singh Rajput - The bright spark on silver screen

Kai Po Che (2013)

After a successful run on TV with Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput graduated to the big screen with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. The film, an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's The Three Mistakes Of My Life, earned him a gong for the most promising newcomer.

PK (2014)

Albeit in a supporting role, Rajput shone as a young lover whose love was misguided owing to religious divide, and made a mark in a film primarily centred on Aamir Khan's character. The actor reportedly had not charged a fee for the role as he realised his dream of working with Rajkumar Hirani with the comedy.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015)

Doing justice to the revered fictional character of a Bengali detective in this much-acclaimed film, Rajput showcased precisely how versatile he was.

MS Dhoni : The Untold Story (2016)

The actor's claim to immense fame came with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's biopic. Rajput spent months emulating the sportsman to such an extent that he had once reportedly stated that he had become Dhoni during the filming period.

Kedarnath (2018)

The love story marked Rajput's reunion with mentor Abhishek Kapoor. Set against the 2013 Uttrakhand floods, this tale showcased Rajput as a Muslim porter who falls in love with a Hindu tourist.

Sonchiriya (2019)

Rajput achieved much acclaim for his dacoit act in this film based in the ravines of Chambal.

Chhichhore (2019)

Rajput's last big-screen outing hits closer to home as it ironically promoted the notion that suicide is not a solution. He played father to a son who was battling for life after a suicide attempt,

