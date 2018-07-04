Sushant Singh Rajput to create a space film

Sushant Singh Rajput has always been both enthralled and intrigued by space right since he was a little boy and was first exposed to this phenomena

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is working on his directorial skills for a space film in which he will also act. The film will be funded by Innsaei Ventures Pvt. Ltd - an amalgamation of Sushant's passion for emerging technologies and science and serial entrepreneur Varun Mathur's business acumen, said a statement.

"Sushant's passion for the moon and space is second to none in this sphere. He has unparalleled interest to learn more about the universe, and to delve into anything that might help him understand this phenomenon further.

"Innsaei Ventures is quite keen on making a space film and Sushant will be working on this very soon.," said Varun Mathur, Co-founder of Innsaei.

Sushant has always been both enthralled and intrigued by space right since he was a little boy and was first exposed to this phenomena. Sushant visited NASA last year to train, the experience was so overwhelming that he decided to sponsor two of the smartest kids from Mumbai to visit the US Space and Rocket Research Center.

