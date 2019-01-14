Sushant Singh Rajput to gain 10 kg; Here's why

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput has been told to gain at least 10 kg for Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput needs to bulk up for Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore. He has been told to gain at least 10 kg. The coming-of-age drama is set in two parts. The unit has wrapped up the first half, which focusses on his character's youth and is set in the early '90s.

SSR should appear heavier in the next two months, when his character's adulthood scenes will be shot. Ever since his small screen days in Pavitra Rishta, the actor has always had a lean look. He is said to have begun a new diet and exercise regime to appear rough and tough.

Meanwhile, the actor is shooting in Paris for Kizie Aur Manny. The love story, which marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi, hit choppy waters when reports of Rajput allegedly misbehaving with his co-star surfaced last October. While the actor shared screenshots of conversations that took place between him and Sanghi to clear the air, the debutant too rubbished the reports soon after.

Currently gearing up for the release of Sonchiriya, Rajput appears to have put the episode behind him. "It was paradoxical because it [the #MeToo movement] was something that I stand for." Asserting that it was a smear campaign, he adds, "I happened to be one of the intentional and strategic casualties. Many paid campaigners were used to give it a burst.

I felt bad and misunderstood. The more it gets written about, the more it damages my reputation, which I have worked hard to build." Rajput insists that he strongly advocates the #MeToo movement. "The movement is a good thing. It is all about changing mindsets."

