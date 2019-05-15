Sushant Singh Rajput visits his hometown Bihar after 17 years, see photos
He also visited his birthplace, Maldiha, in Purnea district, to catch up with his extended family. Though from Bihar, Sushant Singh Rajput lived in Delhi till he relocated to Mumbai to pursue acting
Sushant Singh Rajput travelled to his home state Bihar after 17 years to fulfil his mother's wish. The actor, 33, lost his mother when he was 16 years old. She had prayed for his success at the Bhagwati temple in the state's Khagaria district. The actor paid obeisance at the temple, but according to custom, did not shave his head due to professional reasons. Instead, he trimmed his locks. He also visited his birthplace, Maldiha, in Purnea district, to catch up with his extended family. Though from Bihar, Sushant Singh Rajput lived in Delhi till he relocated to Mumbai to pursue acting.
Sushant Singh Rajput's various fan clubs took to their Instagram account to share some photos of Sushant interacting with the locals there, and how he made every moment memorable.
Take a look:
In this photo, Sushant is seen posing with a few people before he leaves from Patna. Here's what was written on the Instagram account, "Some more memories before leaving Patna... #SushantSinghRajput #Bihardiaries [sic]"
Some more memories before leaving Patna... #SushantSinghRajput #Bihardiaries
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput recently visited his birthplace, Maldiha in Bihar’s Purnia after 17 years. The visit was to fulfil his late mother and grandmother’s wish, Sushant’s mom and grandmom had prayed for his prosperity ... . . . . . .keepsupporting . . . @i_am_brand_bihar_ . . . . . #bihar #patna #bollywood #actor #Sushantsinghrajput #village #purniapicðÂÂ· #purnia #birthplace #like #comment #share #17yrs
The MS Dhoni star looks extremely down-to-earth in these pictures as he poses with his friends and family.
#HelloBihar 17 à¤¸à¤¾à¤² à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤Â à¤ªà¤¨à¥Â à¤Âà¤° à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¤¹à¥Âà¤Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤¸à¥Âà¤¶à¤¾à¤Âà¤¤ à¤¸à¤¿à¤Âà¤¹ à¤°à¤¾à¤Âà¤ªà¥Âà¤¤, à¤®à¤¾à¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¤¾ à¤¥à¥Â à¤¯à¤¹à¤¾à¤Â à¤¹à¥Â à¤¬à¥Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤¾ à¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¤¡à¤¨, #sushantsinghrajput #patnabeats #patnaphotography #heypatna #ekbihari #biharbytes #patnaites #patnablogger #patnadiaries #patnalikes #patna #bvpatna #realbihar #india #beauty #beautiful #bihari #streetofpatna
@sushantsinghrajput playing cricket in Bihar #SushantSinghRajput #bihardiaries
Love is the cause and it survives âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â. @sushantsinghrajput You make me every moment more and more proud of you baby . Glad to see you Sushant having a happy and fun moments in your hometown âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ. Always surrounded by love âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â My handsome and innocent boy @sushantsinghrajput had a gala time with our Dad @kksingh993366 and some of his friends and family members as he visited his village ( Malldiha) for the first time after 17 years ðÂÂÂðÂ¤ÂðÂÂÂ. I t's just a treat to the soul âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ @sushantsinghrajput I am glad cauz you had a great time full of love and fun with our beautiful family baby ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ Enjoy as much as you can Sushant ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂ¦ÂðÂÂ«ðÂÂªðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ³ðÂÂÂ I am glad to see you there in your hometown after so long time baby God will give you a very peaceful and soulful days my love ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ Stay blessed Enjoy baby and take more care of yourself love ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #SushantSinghRajput #BiharDiaries
On the professional front, Sushant will next be seen in Chhichhore - a romantic-comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor, and Dil Bechara.
