Sushant Singh Rajput visits his hometown Bihar after 17 years, see photos

Sushant Singh Rajput in Bihar

Sushant Singh Rajput travelled to his home state Bihar after 17 years to fulfil his mother's wish. The actor, 33, lost his mother when he was 16 years old. She had prayed for his success at the Bhagwati temple in the state's Khagaria district. The actor paid obeisance at the temple, but according to custom, did not shave his head due to professional reasons. Instead, he trimmed his locks. He also visited his birthplace, Maldiha, in Purnea district, to catch up with his extended family. Though from Bihar, Sushant Singh Rajput lived in Delhi till he relocated to Mumbai to pursue acting.

Sushant Singh Rajput's various fan clubs took to their Instagram account to share some photos of Sushant interacting with the locals there, and how he made every moment memorable.

Take a look:

In this photo, Sushant is seen posing with a few people before he leaves from Patna. Here's what was written on the Instagram account, "Some more memories before leaving Patna... #SushantSinghRajput #Bihardiaries [sic]"

The MS Dhoni star looks extremely down-to-earth in these pictures as he poses with his friends and family.

View this post on Instagram @sushantsinghrajput playing cricket in Bihar #SushantSinghRajput #bihardiaries A post shared by FAN ACCOUNT (@manish1984443) onMay 15, 2019 at 2:22am PDT

On the professional front, Sushant will next be seen in Chhichhore - a romantic-comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor, and Dil Bechara.

