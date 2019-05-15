Sushant Singh Rajput visits his hometown Bihar after 17 years, see photos

Updated: May 15, 2019, 18:02 IST | mid-day online correspondent

He also visited his birthplace, Maldiha, in Purnea district, to catch up with his extended family. Though from Bihar, Sushant Singh Rajput lived in Delhi till he relocated to Mumbai to pursue acting

Sushant Singh Rajput visits his hometown Bihar after 17 years, see photos
Sushant Singh Rajput in Bihar

Sushant Singh Rajput travelled to his home state Bihar after 17 years to fulfil his mother's wish. The actor, 33, lost his mother when he was 16 years old. She had prayed for his success at the Bhagwati temple in the state's Khagaria district. The actor paid obeisance at the temple, but according to custom, did not shave his head due to professional reasons. Instead, he trimmed his locks. He also visited his birthplace, Maldiha, in Purnea district, to catch up with his extended family. Though from Bihar, Sushant Singh Rajput lived in Delhi till he relocated to Mumbai to pursue acting.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's various fan clubs took to their Instagram account to share some photos of Sushant interacting with the locals there, and how he made every moment memorable.

Take a look:

In this photo, Sushant is seen posing with a few people before he leaves from Patna. Here's what was written on the Instagram account, "Some more memories before leaving Patna... #SushantSinghRajput #Bihardiaries [sic]"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Some more memories before leaving Patna... #SushantSinghRajput #Bihardiaries

A post shared by Sushant Singh RajputðÂÂÂ (@its_sushantsinghrajput) onMay 15, 2019 at 4:09am PDT

The MS Dhoni star looks extremely down-to-earth in these pictures as he poses with his friends and family.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#HelloBihar 17 à¤¸à¤¾à¤² à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤Âà¤ªà¤¨à¥Â à¤Âà¤° à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¤¹à¥Âà¤Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤¸à¥Âà¤¶à¤¾à¤Âà¤¤ à¤¸à¤¿à¤Âà¤¹ à¤°à¤¾à¤Âà¤ªà¥Âà¤¤, à¤®à¤¾à¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¤¾ à¤¥à¥Â à¤¯à¤¹à¤¾à¤Â à¤¹à¥Â à¤¬à¥Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤¾ à¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¤¡à¤¨, #sushantsinghrajput #patnabeats #patnaphotography #heypatna #ekbihari #biharbytes #patnaites #patnablogger #patnadiaries #patnalikes #patna #bvpatna #realbihar #india #beauty #beautiful #bihari #streetofpatna

A post shared by Hello Bihar (@badhtarahebihar) onMay 15, 2019 at 3:04am PDT

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

@sushantsinghrajput playing cricket in Bihar #SushantSinghRajput #bihardiaries

A post shared by FAN ACCOUNT (@manish1984443) onMay 15, 2019 at 2:22am PDT

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Love is the cause and it survives âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â. @sushantsinghrajput You make me every moment more and more proud of you baby . Glad to see you Sushant having a happy and fun moments in your hometown âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ. Always surrounded by love âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â My handsome and innocent boy @sushantsinghrajput had a gala time with our Dad @kksingh993366 and some of his friends and family members as he visited his village ( Malldiha) for the first time after 17 years ðÂÂÂðÂ¤ÂðÂÂÂ. I t's just a treat to the soul âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ @sushantsinghrajput I am glad cauz you had a great time full of love and fun with our beautiful family baby ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ Enjoy as much as you can Sushant ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂ¦ÂðÂÂ«ðÂÂªðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ³ðÂÂÂ I am glad to see you there in your hometown after so long time baby God will give you a very peaceful and soulful days my love ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ Stay blessed Enjoy baby and take more care of yourself love ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #SushantSinghRajput #BiharDiaries

A post shared by nonayousef (@nonasushantsrajput) onMay 14, 2019 at 11:23pm PDT

On the professional front, Sushant will next be seen in Chhichhore - a romantic-comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor, and Dil Bechara.

Also Read: Are Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty dating each other?

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

Sushant Singh Rajputbollywood news

Sushant Singh Rajput's heartwarming gesture for his fans

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK