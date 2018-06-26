Sushant Singh Rajput wants equal screen space for Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath

To ensure star kid makes an impact with her debut in Kedarnath, Sushant Singh Rajput coaxes director Abhishek Kapoor to give her greater prominence

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput

Given how Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che (2013) had made the audience sit up and take notice of then-debutant Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor is well aware how one's debut film plays a significant role in shaping his Bollywood career. It is not surprising then that Rajput is ensuring that Sara Ali Khan - who forays into films with Kedarnath - gets her share of prominence in the love saga.

A source close to the production reveals, "Sushant recently watched the rushes of Kedarnath and felt that both the lead actors should get equal prominence. He feels responsible for Sara since he is her first co-actor. He even had a chat with Abhishek, insisting that Sara get as much screen time as him. Sushant wants the movie to establish her as a solid performer."



Abhishek Kapoor

With the film currently in post-production, the proceedings at the edit table will determine how Khan's role shapes up. "After the legal matter regarding Sara's reassigning of dates was settled out of court, Sushant wanted to ensure that the bitterness doesn't spill into the professional space. As the film's leading man, he thought it necessary to have a conversation with Abhishek regarding giving extra mileage to Sara in the movie. Though Simmba will help her establish herself as a commercial actor, this movie will show her acting chops."

While Rajput wrapped up shooting his portions last week, Khan is yet to complete the last leg. "The editing process has simultaneously begun to ensure that the film meets its November 30 release date," adds the source.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to team up with Aamir Khan for film?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates