Sushant Singh Rajput wraps up Kedarnath

Sushant Singh Rajput has finished shooting his part in Kedarnath. The actor celebrated the last day on set by cutting cakes along with co-star Sara Ali Khan and the crew. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial venture, which is based on the floods in Uttarakhand, is scheduled to hit screens on November 30. Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya Yadav took to Instagram to share the video.

Sushant Singh Rajput is going to portray some never-seen-before roles in his forthcoming projects including Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. The actor said in a recent interview that he always opts for characters that he feels he would fail in because that way it becomes a challenge for him to outdo himself. "I take up roles that I feel I would fail in and then it becomes like a challenge for me to outdo myself. My philosophy of success in life is to find different ways of failing, I would fail three to four times but the fifth time when I succeed it would be my personal experience, it would help me emerge as a person", Sushant told IANS in an email interview.

An actor tasted fame with television show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput's Bollywood journey began when he landed a role in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. Later, he went on to feature in Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which helped him find his feet in Bollywood.

