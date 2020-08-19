Sushant Singh Rajput's bank audit shows no transaction with Rhea Chakraborty: Report

The Mumbai police on Tuesday received the forensic audit report of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's bank accounts, a top official said.

While carrying out investigation into Rajput's bank accounts after his death in June, the police had decided to get them forensically audited.

Accordingly, Grant Thornton, an accounting and advisory firm, was appointed the forensic auditor in the case.

The police on Tuesday received the report from the auditor, the top police officer confirmed.

Rajput's bank transactions of the last five years were analysed by the firm, he said.

The report suggests that there was no financial transaction from Rajput's accounts to those of his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, the official said.

Sushant Rajput, 34, was financially well-off and took good care of his staff too, he said.

The police will share necessary documents with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is looking into suspected money laundering aspect in the death case, the official said.

On July 25, Rajput's father KK Singh had submitted a complaint to the Patna police against Chakraborty, her family members and a few others, alleging they abetted his son's suicide.

Based on the complaint, the Patna police had filed an FIR against Chakraborty and others.

In the complaint, Singh had also claimed that an amount of Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from his son's bank account.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever