Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB in drugs probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Dipesh Sawant into allegations of drug abuse in connection with the actor’s death in June.

Sawant was asked to join the investigation on Saturday and he recorded his statement with the anti-drug team.

“NCB has arrested Dipesh Sawant, the house helper of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with the late actor’s death case,” said KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB.

Earlier in the day, actress Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, who were arrested on Friday were produced before the court and were sent to NCB custody till September 9.

They were arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

